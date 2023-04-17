Governor flags off Arunachal leg of Rhino motorcycle rally

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik flagged off the Itanagar-Tezpur (Assam) leg of the Rhino motorcycle rally from the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The rally is organized by the 101 area headquarters as a tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the formation.

Also read: Arunachal Guv: Prosperity in border villages will strengthen security

“The Rhino motorcycle rally will further strengthen the civil-military bonhomie and inspire the youths of the northeastern region to join the armed forces,” Arunachal Governor said.

He also commended the 101 area HQ for organizing the rally, which aims to commemorate 60 years of its raising and to pay tributes to the martyrs, veer naris and veterans.

Also read: Implement goodwill projects in border areas: Arunachal Governor

Parnaik advised the riders to ‘coordinate with the district administration and spread the message of patriotism and nationalism amongst the people’.

Also read: Arunachal Governor urges youths to be state’s torchbearers

The Rhino motorcycle rally also aims to connect with the youths of the Northeast and inspire them to join the Indian Army.

The 15-day rally, which started from Shillong (Meghalaya) on April 9 last, will culminate in Shillong on April 23 next.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh governor asks DGP to strengthen intelligence network

The 10 motorcycle riders, led by Col Pankaj Chaturvedi, will be covering a distance of 2,061 kms in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.