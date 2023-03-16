Implement goodwill projects in border areas: Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik suggested that combined efforts be made by the Army and the state for goodwill projects in the border areas to strengthen the bonhomie with the local population.

During a meeting with 4 Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC), Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Governor, who had also served as the GOC of 4 Corps in 2009, commended the Army’s contributions towards the wellbeing and security of the people living in and around the deployment areas of the 4 Corps, and called for “maintaining alertness and élan of the troops deployed in western Arunachal Pradesh.”

The Governor expressed appreciation for the 4 Corps “for motivating and providing assistance to the local youths in the Agniveer recruitment process, as well as organising awareness and motivational camps and pre-recruitment rallies for the recruitment of local youths in different parts of the state.”

He further said that “the focus should be on providing assistance in the health and education sectors.”

The GOC briefed the governor on various issues, including defence readiness and goodwill projects of the Indian Army.

He presented a book titled ‘Two Decades that Shaped PLA as We Know Today’, which he has authored, to the Governor.