ITANAGAR: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 56 Infantry Division, Maj Gen VK Purohit called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed issues such as infrastructure, livelihood, and the ‘vibrant villages’ programmes in the border areas of the state.

The Governor emphasized implementing the border area development programmes to instill a sense of security among the people living in the remote areas, and asked the army authorities to take up civic action programmes for the welfare of the common masses, “besides working towards fostering goodwill among them for the armed forces.”

The GOC briefed the Governor on the activities taken up by his division “in districts covering Siang, Subansiri and Kurung Kumey belt.”