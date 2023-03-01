Arunachal Jobs NIT Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Computer Science & Engineering

Qualification : M.E./M.Tech in Computer Science Engineering or Information Technology. Preference may be given to the candidates having Ph. D in Computer Science Engineering.

Salary : Rs.1,000/- per class (Maximum ceiling of Rs.60,000/- per month)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th March 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the Department of Computer Science Engineering, NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

How to apply : Candidates need to send bio-data along with necessary documents in advance to nitapcsehod@gmail.com with subject “Application for the Guest Faculty position in the Department of Computer Science Engineering “

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

