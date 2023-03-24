ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Friday (March 24), called on governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar and discussed about G20 the meetings to be held in the state.

Around 50 delegates from different countries are expected to attend the G20 meeting, scheduled to be held in Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday (March 25).

The Arunachal Pradesh governor has expressed hope for successful conduct of the G20 meeting in the state.

He said that the G20 meeting has brought the spotlight on Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Arunachal yaks registered as classified animal genetic resource

“Conducting one of the G20 meetings in Arunachal Pradesh reflects the farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the governor said.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, who had a meeting with speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, home minister Bamang Felix and nodal officers on Thursday to review preparations for the G20 summit, said that visit of delegates will provide “a unique opportunity to showcase our rich tradition and culture; tourism potential and development initiatives.”

The Arunachal Pradesh CM added: “We should aim to draw investment for our state through visiting delegates.”