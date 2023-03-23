ITANAGAR: As many as 42 government employees have been arrested thus far in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the infamous Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

This was informed by Arunachal Pradesh home minister Baman Felix.

Out of the 42 government employees arrested thus far, 20 are on probation and 22 others are regular employees.

Those arrested thus far also include APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations – Taket Jerang.

Arunachal Pradesh home minister Baman Felix said that the state government is taking all possible steps in relation to the APPSC paper leak case.

However, Felix clarified that certain actions can be taken only after the CBI probe is completed.

Arunachal Pradesh home minister Baman Felix, on Wednesday (March 22), met members of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee and the All Nyishi Students’ Union.

After meeting the representatives of the two organisations, the Arunachal Pradesh home minister informed that the state government has agreed to all of their demands.

Furthermore, Arunachal Pradesh home minister Bamang Felix informed that the Gauhati high court has designated the district and session court at Yupia as a fast track court to take up cases related to the APPSC paper leak incident.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh was recently rocked by a paper leak row during exams to recruit assistant engineers (civil).

The exams were conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).