ITANAGAR: Six cadet sub-inspectors of the Arunachal Pradesh police undergoing training at the Northeasen Police Academy {NEPA] in Shillong have been terminated from their services on 3 March in connection with the APPSC paper leak case. They were, earlier, arrested on the first week of January in connection with SIC/VIG/PS/FIR-12/2022.

Also read: Arunachal CM says process on to remove all officials involved in APPSC exam irregularities

Following the order from the office of the director general of police, assistant inspector general of police Singjatla Singpho terminated the six police cadets under various sections of the IPC.

Also read: Arunachal: CBI files chargesheet against two in APPSC paper leak case

The terminated cadets are Yon Talom, Pakjum Gamlin, Jembang Darang, Kangkeng Garu, Kaling Jerang and Kali Yomcha. ‘All six were appointed to the post of sub-inspector on 22 March, 2022 and the appointments were purely on temporary basis and may