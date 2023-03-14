Itanagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against two accused in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam paper leak case.

The central investigating agency filed the chargesheet against Taket Jerang and Obur Jerang at the Yupia District Session Court in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Both of them were accused of selling and purchasing of Train Graduate Teacher (TGT) history question paper, said Gyamar Ramesh, an aspirant who attended the hearing at the court.

He informed that the court has directed Taket Jerang to provide a specimen of his signature and handwriting to the court to examine the case.

Earlier Taket Jerang was granted bail in the APPSC AE paper leak case.

Iken Bagra, father of accused Kender Bagra and Kenjum Bagra (JE RWD) have been granted 20 days interim bail by the court on ground of his heart ailment.

However, the court has rejected the bail petition of Lotu Gadi, elder brother of accused Loter Gadi who is a Field Investigator Officer (FIO).

In October last year, the CBI lodged a case in connection with the alleged question paper leak in a recruitment exam conducted by APPSC.

The case relates to the alleged question paper leak during the written examination for the post of assistant engineer (civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26 and 27 last year.