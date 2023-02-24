ITANAGAR: Tumi Gangkak, under-secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was found dead on Friday (February 24).

Gangkak was found dead near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

APPSC under-secretary Tumi Gangkak, who served as assistant controller of examination was under suspension over his alleged involvement in the APPSC question paper leak scam.

Tumi Gangkak was found hanging from a tree at Poma village near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh police has launched an investigation into the case.

Notably, Tumi Gangkak was summoned by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) in connection with his alleged involvement in the APPSC question paper leak scam in Arunachal Pradesh.

The last message of Gangkak in a WhatsApp group read: “My dear esteemed members, I have never been involved in APPSC paper leakage. I am innocent but I am being targeted as I was the assistant controller of examinations.”

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)