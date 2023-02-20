ITANAGAR: President Droupadi Murmu, on Monday (February 20) arrived at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh coincides with the celebrations in the state for its statehood day.

President Droupadi Murmu, upon her arrival at Itanagar, was received by Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt General Kaiwalya Parnaik and chief minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and union minister Kiren Rijiju were also present at the airport to receive the President.

President Murmu was accorded a guard of honour upon her arrival at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, this is the first visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Arunachal Pradesh.