ITANAGAR: A low intensity earthquake shook the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The earthquake that hit Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday was recorded 3.8 magnitude on Richter scale.

The earthquake primarily shook the western part of Arunachal Pradesh.

This development was confirmed by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.

The earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh was recorded at around 12:12 pm on Sunday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh near Bhutan border.

The depth of the earthquake was only 10 km.

Tremors of the earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh were also felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.

No report of any injury to anyone or damage to property was reported in the incident.