ZIRO: France consul general in Kolkata, Didier Henri Marie Talpain expressed keen interest to forge collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh in various areas which are feasible and mutually beneficial to both France and Arunachal Pradesh.

Talpain, who toured Ziro Valley on Tuesday said, “France and Arunachal Pradesh could build collaboration in sports management, higher education and sustainable tourism.”

Also read: New Catfish species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

He asked the Lower Subansiri district administration to prepare draft projects in these areas pertaining to Ziro valley.

The consul general advised the local people to be proud of their tradition but to think for the future as well.

Earlier, the consul general was received at Subansiri Sadan, the official residence of Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner, by local legislator and Arunachal Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and DC Bamin Nime.

The consul general was then shown the district museum, the Seeh water conservation and recreational lake and taken on a tour of Hong, Mudang Tage, Dutta and Hija villages.

Later, a live display of ‘Boha Beni’ or the acrobatic swinging by courageous persons on the ‘Babo’ or wooden pole erected during the ongoing Myoko Festival was displayed at Lempia village.

A ‘walk the talk’ around Bulla village was also undertaken to get a feel of the festival organized by Hari and Bulla villages this year.

The guests were then treated with Apatani hospitality by a village host and DMO Dr Tage Kanno at his Tajang village residence before he returned to Itanagar.

The consul general was accompanied by consular Attache Adrien Yves Hubert Blanchard and press attache and diplomatic liaise Anjita Roychaudhary.