ITANAGAR: A new Catfish species has been discovered in the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The new Catfish species has been discovered by scientists of the zoological survey of India (ZSI).

The new Catfish species has been named ‘Exostoma Dhritiae’ after Dhriti Banerjee.

Dhriti Banerjee is the first woman director of the ZSI, a statement said.

The species has been named after Dhriti Banerjee as a mark of honour for her contributions to research on the fauna of the country.

Also read: Northeast | Heavy rains to lash Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Sikkim

The new Catfish species was discovered in Siking stream – a tributary of Siang River in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is a small fish found in streams in these hills and locally called ‘Ngorang’ by local tribals.