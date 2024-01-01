Guwahati: Engineer Rajendra Prasad has been promoted to Executive Director of NHPC’s 2000MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) being built on the Subansiri River in Arunachal Pradesh.

He took charge of his new position on Monday (January 1, 2024).

A graduate in Civil Engineering, Prasad has over 32 years of vast experience at NHPC in all aspects of the development of a hydro-project from concept to commissioning.

He has rendered his services in some of the prestigious projects of NHPC like Chamera, Dulhasti, Kishanganga, and Salal Power Station besides Chamkharchhu and Mangdechhu Projects in Bhutan.

Before joining Subansiri Lower Project as Group General Manager on 1st November 2023, Rajendra Prasad rendered his service as the Head of Project of Kiru and Kirthai-II Project of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd which is a joint venture between NHPC and J&K Government.

On the first day at the office as Executive Director, Prasad conveyed New Year’s best wishes to the employees and other stakeholders of this prestigious project.