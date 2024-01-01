Guwahati: Former Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Deepak Narayan Dutta passed away on Sunday (December 31) at Telangana’s Hyderabad at the age of 77.

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh and the entire Assam police have deeply mourned the demise of the IPS (retd.) officer and conveyed condolences to his bereaved family members.

Born on December 2, 1946, DN Dutta was a distinguished IPS officer of the 1971 batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Dutta served in various capacities, culminating in his appointment as the Assam DGP in 2005 until his superannuation on December 31, 2006.

Post-retirement, he served as a member of the state police accountability commission and later as the state chief information commissioner. Recognised for his unimpeachable integrity, he was honoured with the Governor’s Gold Medal in 1991 for meritorious service.

Beyond his role as a strict policeman, Dutta was a professor, classical musician and a compassionate individual. Before joining the police force, he was a professor at the esteemed Cotton College in Guwahati.

Despite battling throat cancer in 1997, which cost him his voice box, Dutta remained dedicated to his duties, earning admiration for his unwavering commitment to the people of Assam.

He was known for his gentle approach and prioritised family values and would be remembered as a guardian to the entire Assam police family.

The mortal remains of the late police officer have been flown from Hyderabad on Monday (January 1) and will reach the Assam police headquarters at 2 pm for last respects. The cremation has been scheduled for the same day at 3.30 pm at the Navagraha crematorium in Guwahati.

The flag at all Assam police units and organisations has been flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to the departed soul.