GUWAHATI: The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) will get disbanded within 10-15 days.

This was stated by the leaders of the pro-talks faction of the ULFA on Sunday (December 31).

ULFA leaders made this statement in Guwahati while speaking on the landmark tripartite peace agreement between the Centre, Assam government and the pro-talk faction of the outfit.

Anup Chetia and Arabinda Rajkhowa, who are among the founding members of the ULFA, stated that the signing of the pact was in the best interest of everyone involved.

They said that following the signing of the peace deal the ULFA will be disbanded and the outfit’s weapons will be handed over to the government.

The historic peace agreement between the Centre, Assam government and the pro-talk faction of the ULFA was signed in New Delhi on December 29.

The leaders of the outfit arrived in Guwahati city of Assam on Sunday (December 31).

The peace process finally getting over the line after several previous failed attempts since 1991.