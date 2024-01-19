Guwahati: The ongoing unrest in Myanmar has once again crossed international borders with the arrival of 278 soldiers seeking refuge in the Indian state of Mizoram.

This influx comes amidst intensifying clashes between Myanmar’s military and rebel groups, prompting significant displacement within the country.

The soldiers crossed into India near the Karma River, seeking sanctuary from the escalating conflict.

Previously, primarily civilians had sought refuge in Mizoram, with an estimated 4,000-5,000 individuals arriving since November 2023.

The region has become a crucial sanctuary for those fleeing the turmoil.

Mizoram, with its strong historical and cultural ties to Myanmar, finds itself at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis.

The government in Mizoram is now managing the immediate needs of the refugees while awaiting further guidance from national agencies.

Earlier in January, a total of 104 Myanmarese soldiers, who fled to Mizoram due to armed clashes with pro-democratic forces were sent back to their country.

With this, more than 350 Myanmar soldiers, who fled to Mizoram due to intense gunfights with resistance groups were evacuated to their country by Indian defence authorities in barely three months between November last year and January this year.

An Assam Rifles officer said that the last batch of 104 Myanmarese soldiers were airlifted from Aizawl to Sittwe in Myanmar by the Myanmar Air Force on January 9.