AIZAWL: Indian army and Mizoram State Cancer Institute (MSCI) in Aizawl inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate cancer treatment to beneficiaries of ex- servicemen contributory health scheme (ECHS), the Indian Army said in a statement.

The memorandum of agreement was signed by ECHS regional director on behalf of headquarters eastern command, headquarters 101 area and ECHS Central organisation and Director of MSCI.

The memorandum of agreement will facilitate cashless and capless medical treatment to ECHS beneficiaries and their dependents across Mizoram, including ECHS beneficiaries of Assam Rifles, at CGHS rates, the statement said.

This will alleviate the difficulties of beneficiaries and their dependents, who are travelling to other Northeast states, particularly to Assam to avail treatment for cancer.

Also, to assist the beneficiaries in obtaining hassle free treatment at MSCI, the local military authority has also established a help centre at the hospital.