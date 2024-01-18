Guwahati: At least three suspected motor vehicle thieves were arrested at Tihu in Nalbari, Assam on Thursday.

As per reports, the suspects had a pistol with them at the time of their arrest.

The suspected thieves were identified as Ujjaldeep Das from Barpeta’s Brindabanhati, Anuwar Hussain of Kalgachia and Sahanur Ali from Barama in Baksa.

The trio had allegedly stolen a car at gunpoint recently.

The police said that the incident took place on January 14 near Nathkuchi in Nalbari.

However, after a week, the police traced the suspects and arrested them from Tihu.

However, the vehicle stolen, a Maruti Suzuki Swift bearing registration number AS-01-DQ-5951 is still to be recovered by the police.

The accused are being interrogated to find the missing vehicle and any other vehicles that they might have stolen.