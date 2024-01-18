Guwahati: As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enters Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the procession as “Miya Yatra” instead of the “Nyay Yatra“.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Gandhi family is the most corrupt in the country.

He said that the Bofors to Bhopal Gas scam was all related to the Gandhi family.

He also claimed that the Gandhi surname or title was also a “duplicate title”.

“I would have caught them if they had a duplicate licence or something. But, I do not know what punishment one gets for a duplicate title”, he added.

The CM added that the journey under Rahul Gandhi was not “Nyay Yatra” but “Miya Yatra”.

The CM claimed that wherever there are Miyas (Bengali-speaking Muslims), there is a crowd and the Congress is running the “yatra” with these people.

He added that there would be no people in the rally without Miyas.

Sarma also claimed that not even women of the Miyas won’t join the Congress adding that the women had benefitted from the schemes of the BJP government.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress party entered into Assam on Thursday (January 18) morning.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, entered into Assam from Nagaland.

A “flag handing over” ceremony was held at Haloating in Sivasagar district of Assam to mark the entering of the Yatra into Assam.

Nagaland Congress chief S Supongmeren Jamir handed over the national flaf to Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said that he expects that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will receive support in Assam.

“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra got good support in Nagaland. It is expected that the Yatra will get the same cooperation and loving support in Assam also,” Rahul Gandhi said.

It may be mentioned here that thousands of people, from all walks of life, thronged to welcome the Yatra at Haloating in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The Congress party has termed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as a march against “injustice meted out by the ruling Narendra Modi-led BJP government”.

“The Yatra aims to give everyone a platform to raise their voice,” the Congress party said.

It added: “We are united against the overall neglect of Northeast states by the ruling BJP.”

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover over 880 kilometres, spanning across 17 districts in Assam in around eight days.