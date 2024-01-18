Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell arrested suspended ACS officer Sukanya Borah in connection with the MPLAD scam in Assam.

The sleuths previously interrogated Borah, who served as the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metro district, multiple times regarding her alleged involvement in the scandal.

Borah stands accused of amassing properties beyond her “legitimate income”, using the names of family members and relatives.

There have been also reports, that her aunt had told the police that the suspended officer had acquired the assets by falsely portraying her mother as mentally unstable.

Borah allegedly owns extensive properties in Guwahati, Morigaon, Hajo, and North Guwahati, among other locations.

The ACS officer was suspended in March 2023 due to suspected irregularities in the implementation of projects funded by the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund.

In May, Borah’s plea for anticipatory bail in connection with the case was rejected by the Gauhati High Court.

Apart from the ACS officer, retired PWD engineer Samed Ali and Deputy Conservator of Forests Bhaskar Deka have also been arrested in connection to the same case.

The duo, summoned earlier by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell for questioning, reportedly refused to cooperate with officials, leading to their arrest.

The investigation revealed that funds from Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan’s MPLAD fund were allocated for a road construction project in Barpeta, Assam.

However, the payment was authorized before the completion of 75 per cent of the work.