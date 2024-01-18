GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday (January 18), raised the issue of ongoing crisis in Manipur once again.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Northeast state of Manipur is going through a situation similar to civil war.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur and “turning a blind eye towards the plight of the people” of the strife-torn state.

“There is a civil war-like situation in Manipur, but till today the PM has not visited the state,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The senior Congress leader made this statement while addressing a gathering after entering Assam from Nagaland on Thursday (January 18) morning.

‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ enters Assam

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress party entered into Assam on Thursday (January 18) morning.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, entered into Assam from Nagaland.

A “flag handing over” ceremony was held at Haloating in Sivasagar district of Assam to mark the entering of the Yatra into Assam.

Nagaland Congress chief S Supongmeren Jamir handed over the national flaf to Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said that he expects that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will receive support in Assam.

“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra got good support in Nagaland. It is expected that the Yatra will get the same cooperation and loving support in Assam also,” Rahul Gandhi said.

It may be mentioned here that thousands of people, from all walks of life, thronged to welcome the Yatra at Haloating in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The Congress party has termed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as a march against “injustice meted out by the ruling Narendra Modi-led BJP government”.

“The Yatra aims to give everyone a platform to raise their voice,” the Congress party said.

It added: “We are united against the overall neglect of Northeast states by the ruling BJP.”

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover over 880 kilometre, spanning across 17 districts in Assam in around eight days.