GUWAHATI: The chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram are likely to meet later this month to discuss the border issues between the two Northeast states.

According to an official in Mizoram, CM Lalduhoma is likely to meet his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma this month to discuss the inter-state border issues.

A meeting between Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma is expected during the upcoming North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session.

The North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session is slated to be held at Shillong – the capital of Meghalaya – on January 19.

The proposed North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session will be chaired by union home minister Amit Shah.

“The two leaders will discuss the border issues to resolve the long-standing dispute between the two Northeast states,” the official from Mizoram said.

Both the states have, thus far, sat for several rounds of talks since July 2021 and agreed to maintain peace along the boundary and resolve the dispute through dialogue.

Notably, the Northeast states of Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6 km-long border.

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

Mizoram claims that 509 square miles area of the inner line reserved forest, notified in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) 1873, falls with its territory, while Assam, on the other hand, regarded the map prepared by the Survey of India in 1933, as its Constitutional boundary.

The dispute took an ugly turn in July 2021 when police forces of the two states exchanged fire along the inter-state boundary.

At least five personnel of the Assam police and a civilian from the state as a result of firing from the Mizoram side.

On the other hand, over 60 people were also injured in the violent clash that took place in the disputed area near Vairengte village in Mizoram.