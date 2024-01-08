AIZAWL: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma, on Monday (January 08), met Nagaland deputy CM Y Patton in Aizawl.

“Today, the deputy chief minister of Nagaland, Pu Y Patron, visited my residence to convey congratulations,” said Mizoram CM Lalduhoma.

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma and Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton “discussed crucial initiatives for the development of Northeast”.

Furthermore, in the one-to-one meeting both the leaders “explored potential collaboration” between Mizoram and Nagaland “based on regional needs”.