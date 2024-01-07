Aizawl: In a bid to boost connectivity, Mizoram government is mulling to hand over state’s lone airport Lengpui, to either the Airports Authority of India (AAI) or the Adani Group for further development and management.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced this on Saturday and said that this move aims to bolster the airport’s infrastructure and connectivity.

Returning from Kolkata, Lalduhoma confirmed the state government’s intention to take steps towards the handover.

He also highlighted his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, where they discussed the ongoing Assam-Mizoram border dispute.

“We no longer want violence at the inter-state border,” the Chief Minister emphasized, expressing his commitment to resolving the dispute through dialogue. He reiterated that all disagreements should be addressed peacefully and constructively.

The announcement of the airport handover comes at a significant time, as the state seeks to improve its air travel infrastructure and attract investment.

Lengpui Airport, currently the state’s only operational airport, plays a crucial role in connecting Mizoram to other parts of India.