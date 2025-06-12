Guwahati: Western Railway has announced that it will run two Superfast Special trains from Ahmedabad to Delhi and Mumbai to help passengers after today’s London-bound Air India plane crash after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport.

Western Railway on its official social media handle X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that the train No. 09497 will depart Ahmedabad Junction at 11:45 PM on Thursday (June 12), arriving at Delhi Junction by 2:45 PM the following day. This train (No. 09498) will then make a return trip from Delhi to Ahmedabad on Friday.

For the convenience of passengers and to meet the travel demand WR will run a Superfast Special Train between Ahmedabad and Delhi.



The booking for Train No. 09497 is open at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website.

For Mumbai-bound passengers, Superfast Special train No. 09494 will depart Ahmedabad Junction at 11:55 PM on Thursday, heading for Mumbai Central. The corresponding return train (No. 09493) will travel back to Ahmedabad from Mumbai on Friday.

In addition to these special services, Western Railway has dispatched its Disaster Management Team, including medical personnel and RPF staff. They will assist the Gujarat government and other agencies involved in the ongoing relief and rescue efforts at the crash site.

The tragedy unfolded when the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar just five minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 242 people and was under the command of Captain Sumit Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kunder.