Agartala: A divisional committee office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura was partially demolished in a late-night attack on Friday.

Witnesses said a group of unidentified men arrived with bulldozers and damaged the office premises, destroying doors and furniture while leaving the main structure standing.

The incident sparked outrage in the opposition camp. On Sunday, a CPIM delegation led by Politburo member and Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury inspected the site and strongly condemned the act.

Calling it “the beginning of the end for the ruling BJP,” Chaudhury accused the state’s ruling party of orchestrating the demolition. “If the act was legal, it would have been done in daylight. Instead, it was carried out secretly in the dark. Those behind it are cowards,” he told reporters.

He further alleged that the BJP, since coming to power in 2018, had failed to deliver on its promises and instead “looted innocent people.” He asserted that such incidents reflected the ruling party’s fear of losing ground.

The attack on the CPIM office has intensified political tensions in Tripura, with the opposition vowing to continue its resistance against what it terms “injustice and intimidation.”

