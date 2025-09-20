Agartala: The Tiprasa tribal society groups on Saturday called a dawn to dusk strike on October 13 next putting forth a seven-point charter of demands.

The announcement was made by rebel-turned-MLA Ranjit Debbarma during a press conference. He was flanked by top leaders of the various civil society groups.

Stating that this protest is going to be completely apolitical, Debbarma said, “This movement is sponsored by the civil society groups. It has no links with any political party. As a society we put forth these seven point charter of demands which the government should look into.”

The first demand of the civil society groups is to detect and deport all illegal immigrants from Tripura.

According to Debberma, the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked all the states to launch an operation to detect and deport illegal immigrants.

The instruction failed to gain any traction for reasons best known to the administration, the Tipra Motha MLA claimed, adding that the neighbouring Assam strictly followed the directions of the MHA, Government of India and detected and deported a large number of illegal migrants from the state.

The second demand is also related to the first demand which advocates for setting up of detention camps to keep the illegal immigrants there.

Apart from that, they demanded introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in sixth schedule areas to prevent infiltration and posting of officials from Indian army and other paramilitary forces in the STF (Special Task Force) formed to tackle illegal infiltration. Right now, only Tripura Police officials are posted in the task force.

The civil societies also demanded speedy implementation of the tripartite Tiprasa Accord which is being seen as a tool of development for the tribal communities of the state. “For the last 18 months, we had been waiting for the implementation of the accord. For the interest of our society, the accord should be implemented as early as possible,” said Debbarman.



The last two demands include: official approval for use of Roman Script for Kokborok and fake ST certificates must be revoked through verification.

The all Emergency Services like Ambulance, Fire Service, Air traffic control, Railway, Vehicle of Postal Department, Milk Vehicle, Media Vehicles, vehicle bearing ATM money, Vehicle of Bride Groom, Telecommunication, Vehicle bearing Gas, Vehicle bearing petroleum, Dead body carrying Vehicle, Vehicle of Judiciary, Water Supply, Vehicle of Power Department Power etc. have been exempted from the purview of the strike.

The Shops like Pharmacy, Fruits, Sweets, Hotels, Milk, Water will be out of the Strike barrier.