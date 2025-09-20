Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications in 2025 from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Chief Executive Officer (01-post), Incubation Manager (01-post), and Incubation Associate (01-post) under the 3 year sponsored project entitled “i-Technology Business Incubator-NITA Foundation for Innovation, Incubation, Entrepreneurship.”

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month with 10% cumulative annual increment subject to performance review

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy from a recognized University/ Institute. Applicants having an additional degree of MBA or equivalent would be given due

preference.

or

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Science with an MBA or equivalent.

Experience: The applicant must have a minimum of 5 years of overall work experience, with at least 3 years of experience in the start-up ecosystem, either as a start-up founder/co-founder /core team member and /or as a stakeholder of start-up ecosystem or in managing/administering a similar type of incubator or at least 3 years of industrial experience (in MNCs). Candidates with experience in NIDHI-TBI, NIDHI-PRAYAS, and other schemes related to incubation & startup ecosystem is desirable.

Upper Age Limit: Less than 50 years as on the closing date of application, including extension if any.

Name of post : Incubation Manager

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 74,000/- per month for one year, followed by Rs. 75,000/- per month for subsequent years, subject to performance review.

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy/ Business/ Management from a recognized University/ Institute. Applicants having an additional degree of MBA or equivalent would be given due preference.

or

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Science with an MBA or equivalent

Experience: The applicant must have a minimum of 2 years of experience in the start-up sector, either as a start-up founder/ co-founder/ core team member and/ or as a stakeholder of the start-up ecosystem, or in managing/administering an incubation centre, or at least 2 years of managerial experience in R&D/ Technology management, commercialization, business development in R&D products/ services.

Upper Age Limit: Less than 40 years as on the closing date of application, including extension if any.

Name of post : Incubation Associate

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs 25,000/- per month with 10% cumulative annual increment, subject to performance review

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or higher in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy/ Business/ Science/ Management from a recognized University/ Institute.

Upper Age Limit: Below 50 Years as on the closing date of application, including extension if any

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled application (in the attached format), including photograph and a signed scan copy of their (a) Mark-sheet and Degree of Post-Graduation, Graduation, Diploma whatever applicable, (b) Experience Certificates wherever applicable, (c) Proof of Date of Birth (Preferably Govt Issued Identity Card / Driving Licence / Voter ID / Passport) (d) Detailed signed

Curriculum Vitae and (e) other necessary documents

Applicants may send their applications through e-mail at [email protected] with subject line “Application for the post of __________in iTBI-NITA-FIIE, NIT Agartala”.

The last date for application is 10/10/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here