Guwahati: The Ministry of Railways has accorded sanction for conducting a Final Location Survey (FLS) for a new railway line in Sikkim, from Melli to Dentam via Jorethang and Legship.

The sanctioned survey, to be executed by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has been approved at a cost of approximately Rs. 2.25 crore.

This move marks a major step forward in expanding rail connectivity to the southern and western regions of Sikkim.

The proposed route aims to bridge a vital infrastructure gap, linking remote towns like Dentam, located near the Indo-Nepal border at Chiwabhanjyang, with the national railway network, NF Railaway said in a statement.

The survey has been directed by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, as proposed and in fulfillment of the demand presented by Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, Indra Hang Subba, it added.

The new line, estimated with an approximate length of 75 km during the initial feasibility survey, is envisioned as a strategic extension of the under-construction Sivok – Rangpo railway line, which is expected to be operational tentative by 2027.

Melli, a key entry point to southern and western Sikkim, is likely to serve as a junction for the proposed extension, thereby ensuring seamless integration of the region into the national transportation system.

The FLS (Final Location Survey) will provide detailed technical and feasibility insights necessary to guide the final alignment, engineering design and cost estimation for the project.

This new connectivity project is expected to act as a catalyst for economic growth in the region, especially in Gyalshing and surrounding areas, by enhancing access, promoting tourism, boosting trade, and creating employment opportunities.

“Once completed, this railway link will significantly improve connectivity, enabling easier movement of goods and people, serving as a transformative lifeline for the people of West Sikkim. Work tenders related to the execution of the survey are expected to be floated shortly,: ND Railway further stated.