Guwahati: In the immediate aftermath of the London-bound Air India Boeing 787 (Flight AI171) crash in Ahmedabad, authorities have released a passenger list.

The list confirms that among the onboard families, students, and children was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, reportedly seated in the second row.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, the accident, which occurred on Thursday, June 12, 2025, involved a total of 242 passengers and crew members on board.

Air India has officially confirmed that Flight AI171, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM, was involved in an incident shortly after departure. The passenger manifest details a diverse group of nationalities of 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian national.

Reports indicate that emergency services are actively transporting the injured to the nearest hospitals. Further details regarding casualties and the cause of the crash are awaited as rescue and investigation operations intensify at the crash site.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!