Guwahati: Flight operations at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad have resumed with limited flights, hours after a brief halt triggered by the crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 en route to London Gatwick.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, announced the recommencement of services this afternoon.

UPDATE: Ahmedabad Airport is now available for flight operations from 16:05 IST onwards.



“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is now operational with limited flights,” an airport spokesperson stated. Passengers are strongly advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight statuses before heading to the airport.

Notably, the London-bound Air India plane, carrying 242 passengers and crew, tragically crashed in a residential area just minutes after its takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport earlier today. Many people are feared to have died in the devastating incident.

Adding to the unfolding details, Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Ahmedabad confirmed that the pilot of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner issued a ‘Mayday’ distress call, signifying a full emergency, soon after becoming airborne.