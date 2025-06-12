Guwahati: An Air India flight bound for London crashed during take-off at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening, triggering a large-scale emergency response.

Air India confirmed the incident involving Flight AI171, stating, “Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, June 12, 2025. We are currently ascertaining the details.”

Emergency services responded immediately after the crash. The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services Department deployed more than five fire engines to the site. “Fire crews from multiple divisions arrived quickly and began precautionary fire control operations,” a senior official reported.

The aircraft was carrying 290 passengers out of a 300-seat capacity. Several people were reportedly injured, though officials have not released a confirmed casualty count.

Eyewitnesses from Meghaninagar, near the airport, reported hearing three loud explosions followed by plumes of smoke rising from the runway area.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the crash or the extent of damage to the aircraft. Airport officials have launched an internal investigation, and technical experts are currently inspecting the site.

In the aftermath of the crash, police blocked access roads to the airport, and security has been intensified across the area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel shortly after the incident.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani may be among those injured, though official confirmation is awaited.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to issue a formal statement soon. Updates from Air India and aviation authorities are awaited.