Guwahati: At least 25 Airports Authority of India (AAI) airports across India will have been earmarked for leasing over the years 2022 to 2025.

The airports include Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajahmundry.

As per a reply by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation AAI has leased out eight of its airports under Public Private Partnership (PPP) for operation, management and development on a long-term lease basis.

The leased airports include:

(1) Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi – M/s Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)

(2) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai – M/s Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL)

(3) Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow – M/s Lucknow International Airport Limited (LIAL)

(4) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad – M/s Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AIAL)

(5) Mangaluru International Airport – M/s Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MaIAL)

(6) Jaipur International Airport – M/s Jaipur International Airport Limited (JIAL)

(7) Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati – M/s Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL)

(8) Thiruvananthapuram International Airport – M/s TRV-Kerala International Airport Limited (TIAL)

The minister in the reply added, “Airports of AAI are leased out in public interest for their better management utilizing private sector efficiency and investment. States and passengers are the ultimate beneficiaries of enhanced airport infrastructure and facilities created by the private partner, who operates, manages and develops the leased airport under PPP.”

“Airports have emerged as a nucleus of economic activities and have multiplier effect on the economy of the State. The revenue received by AAI from the leased airports is also utilized in the development of airport infrastructure across the country”, the written reply stated.