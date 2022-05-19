Applications are invited for filling up of 739 vacancies by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of various vacancies through the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 and National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022.

Name of post / exam : Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022

No. of posts : 339

Institute wise vacancies :

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun : 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala : 22

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad : 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) : 185

Educational Qualifications:

(i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy— Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution

(iii) For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering

Age Limits, Sex and Marital Status :

(i) For IMA—Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1999 and not later than 1st July, 2004 only are eligible.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy—Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1999 and not later than 1st July, 2004 only are eligible.

(iii) For Air Force Academy— 20 to 24 years as on 1 st July, 2023 i.e. born not earlier than 2nd July, 1999 and not later than 1st July, 2003 (Upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot Licence issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable upto 26 yrs. i.e. born not earlier than 2nd July, 1997 and not later than 1st July, 2003 only are eligible. Note: Candidate below 25 years of age must be unmarried. Marriage is not permitted during training. Married candidates above 25 years of age are eligible to apply but during training period they will neither be provided married accommodation nor can they live with family out of the premises.

(iv) For Officers’ Training Academy—(SSC Course for men) unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2nd July, 1998 and not later than 1st July, 2004 only are eligible.

(v) For Officers’ Training Academy—(SSC Women Non-Technical Course) Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible. They should have been born not earlier than 2nd July, 1998 and not later than 1st July, 2004

Name of post / exam : National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022

No. of posts : 400

Institute wise vacancies :

National Defence Academy : 370

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) : 30

Educational Qualifications:

(i) For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

(ii) For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy :—12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Age Limits, Sex and Marital Status : Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 02nd January, 2004 and not later than 1st January, 2007 are eligible.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in up to June 7, 2022 till 6 PM.

Application Fees : Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 below who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

