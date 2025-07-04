Assam Career CSIR NEIST Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or career in CSIR NEIST Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientists in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Scientist

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Geophysics : 1 Geology/ Applied Geology/ Geosciences/ Earth Sciences : 1 Chemistry/ Chemical Sciences/ Material Sciences/ Electrochemistry : 1 Biotechnology/ Plant Sciences : 1 Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Information and Communications Technology/ Artificial Intelligence/ Data Sciences : 2 Chemical Sciences/Engineering : 1 Water Resources Engineering and Management : 1 Mechanical Engineering : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Geophysics : Ph.D.(Submitted) in the area of Geophysics or equivalent

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Geology/ Applied Geology/ Geosciences/ Earth Sciences : Ph.D. (Submitted) in the area of Geology/ Applied Geology/ Geosciences/ Earth Sciences or equivalent.

Chemistry/ Chemical Sciences/ Material Sciences/ Electrochemistry : Ph.D. (Submitted) in Chemistry/ Chemical Sciences/ Material Sciences/ Electrochemistry or equivalent

Biotechnology/ Plant Sciences : Ph.D. (Submitted) in Plant Biotechnology/ Plant Sciences or

equivalent

Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Information and Communications Technology/ Artificial Intelligence/ Data Sciences : M.E./M.Tech. or Ph.D. (Submitted) in Computer Science and Engineering/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Information and Communications Technology/ Artificial Intelligence/ Data Sciences or equivalent.

Chemical Sciences/Engineering : Ph.D. (Submitted) in Chemical Sciences/Engineering or equivalent.

Water Resources Engineering and Management : M.E./M.Tech in Water Resources Engineering

and Management or Ph.D.(Submitted) in River Engineering and River Bank Erosion Control with modeling/ Flood Plain Planning and Management with modeling/ Urban Flooding and Management with modeling/ Hydrological Modeling or equivalent.

Mechanical Engineering : M.E./M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Thermal Engineering or Computational Fluid Dynamics or Mechanical Design or Computational Mechanics or Mechatronics or equivalent.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must apply ONLINE by accessing the CSIR-NEIST Website:

https://www.neist.res.in

Last date for submission of Online application is 02.08.2025 (06:00 PM)

Application Fees :

For submission of online applications, the candidates must pay a non- refundable fee of Rs. 500/- (Rupee Five Hundred only) through State Bank Collect only. Applicants must mention the transaction ID/UTR number generated after successful payment of fee in the online application. The candidates are advised to download the E-receipt (SB Collect receipt) and preserve it for future communication. Applications without the prescribed fee will not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here