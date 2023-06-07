Lucknow: In a shocking incident that unfolded within the premises of Lucknow Civil Court, dreaded gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday.

The brazen attack took place inside the court building, resulting in the immediate demise of Jeeva and leaving a young girl injured.

Sanjeev Jeeva, known for his criminal activities, was closely associated with gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

He was also a co-accused in the murder case of BJP MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi, in which Ansari is also implicated.

Jeeva had been brought to the Lucknow court for a hearing in a criminal case when the assailants, disguised as lawyers, entered the court premises and opened fire.

In the chaos that ensued, Jeeva fell victim to the attackers’ bullets, while a young girl present at the scene sustained injuries.

The identity of the assailants remains unknown as they managed to escape the scene of the crime, leaving Jeeva lying in a pool of blood.

Amidst the commotion, a police constable was also injured and subsequently rushed to Lucknow Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Security has been significantly intensified to prevent any further untoward incidents.