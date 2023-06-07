DIBRUGARH: A major fire broke out at the transformer of Dibrugarh Cancer Care Centre on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at the electric transformer of the hospital at around 4 am.

The highly sophisticated indoor type dry transformer is located in the hospital building.

It has been suspected that due short circuit the incident hs taken place.

The fire brigade managed to douse the fire. No injury reported so far. Patients are said to be safe.

The cancer hospital located at the Assam Medical College Campus is being run by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 28, 2022 in presence of eminent industrialist Ratan Tata and many other dignitaries.