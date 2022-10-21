GUWAHATI: A criminal, who escaped from custody of Lucknow police in Uttar Pradesh 10 years back was rearrested from Assam.

The fugitive had disguised himself as an English subject tutor and a grocery shop owner during his stay in Assam for 10 years.

The criminal was was living at Diphu in Kabri Anglong district of Assam.

The police tracked, arrested and took him back to Lucknow on Thursday.

A cash reward of Rs 5000 was announced on the criminal’s head initially in 2014, which eventually rose to Rs 1 lakh by the time he was rearrested in Assam.

Lucknow police infirmed that the criminal, who has been rearrested from Assam has been identified as 40-year-old Dinesh Tiwari.

Tiwari had escaped from custody of Lucknow police on October 6, 2012.

Since then he was able to evade rearrest and stay out of their radar.

Tiwari was convicted and sentenced to life term in kidnapping and murder of a post graduate student of Lucknow University.