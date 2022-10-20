Dibrugarh: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday night raided the residence of Dibrugarh District Transport Office (DTO) junior assistant Ditimoni Gogoi.

During the search of her residences, the vigilance sleuths recovered Rs 9,30,500 in cash and documents.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi was arrested by a team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption after a broker was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 700 from a person allegedly on her behalf for facilitating offline payment of road tax.

The broker identified as Pankaj Saikia was also arrested along with the head assistant.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team on Thursday also raided the house of Pankaj Saikia located in Dibrugarh’s Tengakhat area. During the raid, several documents were seized from his residence.

Among the seized items were 8 driving licenses issued from the Dibrugarh district transport office, three driving licences issued from Lakhimpur district transport office, four registration certificates issued by Dibrugarh district transport office, one registration certificate issued by Kamrup (Metro) district transport office, seven ownership transfer forms, seven pollution certificates, three applications for the issue of duplicate registration certificate of Dibrugarh district transport office, six driving licence renewal form of Dibrugarh district transport office, five vehicle insurance certificates, four application forms for learner licence of Dibrugarh district transport office, 16 online payment receipts of Dibrugarh district transport office, 19 fine/penalty/additional fees receipt of Dibrugarh district transport office, one learner licence and one court affidavit.

Interrogation of both accused is underway to unearth more information.