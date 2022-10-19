Dibrugarh: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of Assam police on Wednesday arrested one Ditimoni Gogoi, a junior assistant of Dibrugarh district transport office and a broker Pankaj Saikia.

Acting on specific input, a team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption laid a trap and caught Pankaj Saikia red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 700.

Saikia allegedly accepted the bribe on behalf of Gogoi for facilitating offline payment of road tax.

“Today, a Team from the @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed & arrested Sri Pankaj Saikia@Gogoi (tout) & Smt Ditimoni Gogoi,Jr Asstt in DTO Office Dibrugarh after he accepted bribe money on behalf of suspect officer from the complainant for facilitating ofline payment of Road Tax,” Special DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh said in a tweet.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against them.