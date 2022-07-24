Silly Souls Cafe and Bar in North Goa has been served with a legal notice from the Goa Excise Commissioner for allegedly holding an illegal bar license.

The “illegal bar” is being allegedly run by union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter Zoish.

The show cause notice says, “The license was renewed last month, despite the license holder having passed away on 17/05/2021.”

The Congress has accused Smriti Irani’s daughter of procuring the liquor license of a restaurant in Goa in the name of a deceased person.

Congress alleged that Smriti Irani’s daughter was running an “illegal bar” in Goa and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack the union minister.

The Congress also shared a copy of the show cause notice given to the bar, and said the excise official who gave the notice is reportedly being transferred after pressure from authorities.

However, union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter Zoish has termed the charges as ‘baseless’.

Zoish said that she was neither an owner nor did she operate the restaurant.

In a statement, Zoish Irani’s lawyer Kirat Nagra denied the charges against her client.

Zoish’s lawyer said that Smriti Irani’s political opponents have levelled ‘concocted’ allegations against her with a predetermined objective to defame her for solely being the daughter of a political leader.

“My client , a young eighteen year old student and a budding chef who has worked in various restaurants to learn culinary arts, is sought to be scarred in perpetuity by her mother’s political opponents who with oblique and ulterior motive seek to malign her.

“These political opponents have levelled various baseless charges and concocted allegations against our client. It is unfortunate that they have resorted to spreading a false propaganda only to sensationalize a non issue without ascertaining true facts and with a predetermined objective of defaming our client for solely being the daughter of a political leader,” Nagra said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani said, “My daughter’s only fault is that her mother held a press conference about Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 5000 crore loot. Her fault is that her mother contested Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 against Rahul Gandhi.”