Lucknow: Three constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police posted in Surauli Police Station were suspended for partying with a Samajwadi Party politician.

As per reports, the Superintendent of Police based on a report submitted by the Circle Officer suspended the constables.

Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma after their suspension informed that the step was taken after they were found to be partying and enjoying a feast instead of executing their duties. The “incident” took place around 9 pm on December 16.

The three constables were identified as Brijesh Kumar, Mukesh Singh, and Akash Gupta.

They were dining with a Samajwadi Party member at an under-construction house at Katrari crossing.

The SP further informed that the house belonged to a politician who is expected to contest the upcoming polls.