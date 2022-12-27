DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University on Tuesday expelled the general secretary of the Dibrugarh University Post-Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU) Ujjal Angkur Borah from the Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGB hostel) in connection with the November 27 Dibrugarh University student Anand Sharma ragging incident.

Earlier in his statement before the Dibrugarh University Anti Ragging Committee (ARC), ragging victim Anand Sharma had alleged that Ujjal Ankur Borah had snatched his cell phone while he was being tortured for ragging.

Sarma also claimed that the general secretary, who is a 3rd-semester student of the department of Statistics had threatened him not to disclose the ragging incident to anyone.

“In pursuance of the decision of the Anti Ragging Committee (ARC) held on 26/12/2022. the penalty of “Expulsion from the Hostel” as per Clause 7 (B) VI of the Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures is imposed on Sri Ujjal Angkur Borah, son of Mr. Dhan Kanta Borah, a student of 3 Semester, Department of Statistics, Dibrugarh University and boarder of Padmanath Gohain Barush Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN) Block-C, D.IJ. with immediate effect as being found to be involved in breach of the Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures, during the incident of ragging on 26/11/2022 at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN),” the order signed by Dibrugarh University registar Paramananda Sonowal stated.

Dibrugarh University has already rusticated seven students for a period of three years and has also been debarred from taking admission to any institution for a period of three years.

Eighteen students were also expelled from the Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGB hostel) for their involvement in the ragging case. Moreover, seven students including an ex-student of Dibrugarh University were arrested by the police in connection with the ragging case.