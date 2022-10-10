LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was the founder of Samajwadi Party (SP) and a three-time Uttar Pradesh CM.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had also served as a union defence minister in 1996-98.

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday morning.

Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last in Medanta Hospital at 8.16 am.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was undergoing treatment for weeks in hospital.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was 82 years old when he breathed his last.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) quoted Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Akhilesh Yadav as saying: “My respected father and everyone’s Netaji has died.”

“I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi said: “Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest.”

“Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia,” Modi added.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav ji’s demise is a huge loss for the nation. I had a special relationship with him. When BJP declared me as PM candidate in 2014, I spoke to all opposition leaders. He gave me his blessings in the way of his advice which has stayed with me even today,” PM Modi said.

Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after demise of veteran politician and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“He was a leader of high esteem who was respected by everybody. May god give all of you strength to bear this loss with courage & fortitude,” said former PM Manmohan Singh.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also expressed pain on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“As the defense minister of the country and CM of UP, the contribution of Mulayam Singh will always be unforgettable,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditanath also expressed condolences saying that he felt deep sorrow and announced three-day state mourning in the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said: “Saddened to learn about the demise of former CM of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav. A stalwart of Indian politics, he made huge contribution to the nation as a socialist leader. My deepest condolences to his family and followers.”

“The champion of the interests of the marginalised and backward: Mulayam Singh Yadav ji steadfastly fought against religious bigotry at a crucial time for India, upholding the unity and integrity of India. Deepest condolences,” said CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury.