Margao: A group of burglars left an “I love you” note for a house owner in South Goa’s Margao after stealing valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh.

The police informed that the incident came to light on Tuesday.

The house owner Asib Xec found out about the incident after he returned home after a two-day holiday on Tuesday.

Also Read:Assam: Bhabesh Kalita says people should adopt “modern scientific education”

He was shocked to see that his bungalow had been burgled.

As per reports, the thieves allegedly stole gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.

However, the owner of the house was more surprised as he found an ‘I love you’ written on the screen of the television with a marker.

Also Read: Assam: Alleged fund misappropriation surfaces in Bajali government school

A complaint has been filed with the Margao police on Tuesday.

The plice have initiated an investigation into the case.