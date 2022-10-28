Applications are invited for over 24000 vacant positions under Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 24369 vacant positions of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau).

Name of post : Constable (General Duty) / Rifleman (General Duty) / Sepoy

No. of posts : 24369

Force wise vacancies :

BSF : 10497

CISF : 100

CRPF : 8911

SSB : 1284

ITBP : 1613

AR : 1697

SSF : 103

NCB : 164

Pay Scale: Pay Level–1(Rs.18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) for all others posts.

Educational Qualification (As on 01-01-2023) : The candidates must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board / University

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ssc.nic.in/ up to 23:00 hrs of 30th November 2022

Application Fees : Fee payable is Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here