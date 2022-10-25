Applications are invited for various technical positions in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Engineers and Project Supervisor in Engineering on fixed tenure basis for its Transportation Business Group.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 14

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 2

Electrical : 7

Electronics : 5

Qualification : Full time BE / BTech in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics discipline with atleast 60% marks (50% for SC / ST) or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all the years / semesters from recognized University / Institution

Experience : Minimum one year work experience in relevant area.

Salary : Rs. 78,000/- per month

Name of post : Project Supervisor

No. of posts : 16

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 4

Electrical : 7

Electronics : 5

Qualification : Full-Time Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/Instrumentation discipline with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST) or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all the years/ semesters from recognized University/ Institution.

Experience : Minimum one year work experience in relevant area.

Salary : Rs. 43,550/- per month

Upper age limit: 32 years as on 01.11.2022 with minimum 1 year cumulative post qualification relevant work experience for Project Engineers and Project Supervisors.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://edn.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in up to 15th November 2022 ( till 8 PM).

After successfully submitting the online application, the candidate is required to print the application format which will have the unique acknowledgement No. and send it along with fee receipt, wherever applicable to “AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P. B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru-560026”, so as to reach latest by 21st November 2022.

Application Fees : Rs. 200/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here