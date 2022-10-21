Applications are invited for various project based positions in NABARD Consultancy Services Private Limited (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services Private Limited (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Team Leader and Associate Project Coordinator for its ongoing assignment “Third Party Verification of Micro Irrigation Systems under PDMC-RKVY Cafeteria” in the State of Jharkhand.

Name of post : Team Leader

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications :

Masters in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Agri. Engineering/ Rural Development/ MBA or equivalent.

Good verbal and written skills; proficiency in English & Hindi.

Proficiency in MS Office,Excel, PowerPoint.

Also read : Union Bank of India Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Chief Risk Officer vacancy

Work Experience : Minimum 04 years of relevant field experience in Agriculture/ Irrigation/ Project Management/ Monitoring & Evaluation.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40 Years as on 1 October 2022

Also read : ITBP Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 40 Head Constable vacancies

Name of post : Associate Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications :

Bachelors in Agriculture/ Agri. Engineering/ Water Resources/ Rural Development or equivalent.

Good verbal and written skills; proficiency in English & Hindi.

Proficiency in MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint

Work Experience : Minimum 03 years of relevant field experience in Agriculture/Irrigation/ Project Management/ Monitoring & Evaluation.

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 35 Years as on 1 October 2022

Also read : SVNIT Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 20 vacancies

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the following links on or before October 29, 2022-

Team Leader : https://forms.office.com/r/QJ3KpKNQAW

Associate Project Coordinator : https://forms.office.com/r/YCVHfmFYeq

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here