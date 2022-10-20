Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 40 vacant positions of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary).

Name of post : Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary)

No. of posts : 40 [ Male : 34, Female : 6]

Qualification :

i) 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized board

ii) Have passed regular Para Veterinary Course or Diploma or Certificate of minimum one year duration related to Veterinary Therapeutic or Livestock Management from a Government recognized Institute

Pay Scale : Level-4 in the Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100 ( as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit : Between 18 to 25 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ up to November 17, 2022

Application Fees : Male candidates belonging to UR, EWS and OBC categories have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/-. Candidates belonging to SC, ST categories, Females and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here